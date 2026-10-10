BMC launches Hello A Ward for Colaba Cuffe Parade Fort
Technology
BMC just rolled out Hello A Ward, an AI-powered chatbot for Colaba, Cuffe Parade, and Fort.
Now, if you spot issues like overflowing garbage or broken streetlights, you can simply message your complaint on WhatsApp: no more hunting down forms or downloading extra apps.
WhatsApp complaints get tracking and photos
Each complaint gets a unique tracking number and is sent straight to the right BMC official.
You'll get status updates on WhatsApp so you know exactly what's happening with your request.
The chatbot even asks for photos and location details to help fix things faster.
BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar says he's open to feedback and wants the system to keep getting better for everyone.