Both sides of Moon have been hit by asteroids equally
Turns out, both sides of the Moon have been hit by space rocks at about the same rate over billions of years.
Scientists from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics mapped out craters using data from several lunar missions, helping settle old debates about how the Moon formed and changed.
Mapping craters
Researchers combined info from China's Chang'e-6 and Chang'e-5 missions, NASA's Apollo program, and Soviet Luna missions to get a clearer picture.
The Chang'e-6 mission was especially key—it brought back ancient rocks that showed both sides of the Moon went through similar impacts, with no big spikes in collisions like some expected.
Connecting the dots
This new timeline connects what we know about both lunar sides, making it easier to figure out when major events happened on the Moon.
For anyone curious about space (or dreaming of future moon trips), it's a big step toward understanding our closest neighbor's wild past.