Brain cells help mice learn from losing social battles

The team found this effect depends on specific neurons in a brain region linked to decision-making and social behavior. When they silenced these neurons, the loser effect disappeared—losing mice acted just as boldly as winners. Interestingly, winners stayed confident no matter what, hinting that different brain circuits handle winning and losing.

Similarities to human brains

These brain cells are similar in people, so our brains might also adapt to social setbacks in comparable ways.

If future research confirms this in humans, it could help us better understand the neural basis of social behavior and related aspects of mental health.