Next Article
Breathing microplastics: How many are we inhaling every day
A new study out today reveals we might be breathing in up to 68,000 microplastic particles every single day.
These tiny bits can get deep into our lungs and even slip into the bloodstream, possibly raising the risk of chronic lung issues and diseases like cancer.
Where are these particles coming from?
Turns out, most of them are indoors—especially in places like car cabins, which have four times more microplastics than your apartment thanks to poor ventilation and plastic-heavy interiors.
To cut down on what you breathe in at home, experts suggest using HEPA air filters, reducing plastic use, and keeping things clean with regular vacuuming and dusting.
Cars are trickier to fix because of their tight spaces and limited airflow.