Breathing microplastics: How many are we inhaling every day

Where are these particles coming from?

Turns out, most of them are indoors—especially in places like car cabins, which have four times more microplastics than your apartment thanks to poor ventilation and plastic-heavy interiors.

To cut down on what you breathe in at home, experts suggest using HEPA air filters, reducing plastic use, and keeping things clean with regular vacuuming and dusting.

Cars are trickier to fix because of their tight spaces and limited airflow.