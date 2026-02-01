Budget 2026: India to launch multilingual AI assistant for farmers

Sitharaman also revealed that Bharat Vistaar will leverage AI to contextualize crop, soil, weather, and farm-practice data. This way, scientific inputs would be more accessible and actionable for farmers. The tool aims to support informed decision-making at the farm level by bringing together digital farmer records under Agri Stack and ICAR's research-backed recommendations.

Decision support

Platform aims to improve productivity, reduce risks for farmers

The Bharat Vistaar platform is designed to improve the adoption of best practices across diverse agro-climatic zones. By providing tailored guidance such as verified region-specific advisories and best practices, it hopes to help farmers boost productivity while reducing risks. The ultimate goal of this innovative platform is to empower Indian farmers with technology that speaks their language and assists them in making better decisions.