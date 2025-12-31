The decision is contingent on whether NVIDIA will be allowed to sell its H200 GPUs in China

ByteDance to spend $14B on NVIDIA AI chips in 2026

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is planning to invest around 100 billion yuan ($14 billion) in artificial intelligence (AI) chips from NVIDIA in 2026. This marks a significant increase from the estimated investment of around 85 billion yuan in 2025. The decision is contingent on whether NVIDIA will be allowed to sell its H200 graphic processing units (GPUs) in China.