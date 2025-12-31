China's CHIEF1900 is the most powerful centrifuge ever built

China has unveiled a groundbreaking centrifuge, the CHIEF1900, which is set to revolutionize hypergravity research. With a capacity of 1,900 g*ton, CHIEF1900 is the most powerful centrifuge ever built. Developed by Shanghai Electric Nuclear Power Group, the machine was delivered to Zhejiang University on December 22 for installation. Once operational, it will enable researchers to replicate catastrophic events like dam failures and earthquakes in a lab setting.

Machine capacity A new record in scientific research CHIEF1900 surpasses its predecessor, CHIEF1300, which was launched in September with a capacity of 1,300 g*ton and held the world record until now. Both machines are part of the Centrifugal Hypergravity and Interdisciplinary Experiment Facility (CHIEF), located 15 meters beneath Zhejiang University campus to minimize vibrations and ensure stable operation.

International facility CHIEF complex: A hub for global research collaboration Approved in 2021 with a budget of CNY 2 billion, the CHIEF complex is part of China's larger plan to build state-of-the-art research facilities and foster international collaboration. The facility welcomes users from universities, research institutes, and industries both domestic and foreign. This makes it a truly global platform for cutting-edge scientific research.