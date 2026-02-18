California is building an AI oversight program
California's Attorney General is building a first-of-its-kind AI oversight program and is investigating Elon Musk's xAI.
The issue? xAI's Grok chatbot allegedly created nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfake images.
Despite a cease-and-desist order sent in January, xAI—now under SpaceX—did not respond to a request for comment and, according to Bonta, deflected responsibility; it still lets paying users generate sexualized content, though it claims to have added some new safeguards.
California is taking the lead in AI oversight
This move puts California at the front of global efforts to keep AI in check and protect people from tech gone too far—like chatbots talking explicitly with minors or giving out dangerous advice.
With Congress stuck on big tech rules, California is stepping up to defend user rights and hold companies accountable for harm caused by their AI tools.