California jury says Meta, Google must pay in teen case
On March 25 a California jury ordered Meta and Google to pay $3 million in personal damages to Kaley, a 20-year-old who said spending too much time on Instagram and YouTube led to feelings of body dysmorphia and thoughts of self-harm.
What's new here? The case focused on addictive platform features, like endless scrolling and autoplay videos, not just what people post.
Ruling could push other social media companies to rethink designs
Kaley's team presented internal company documents showing executives were aware their products could harm children and argued that the companies failed to address those harms.
This ruling could push other social media companies to rethink their designs.
TikTok and Snap already settled similar claims, and countries like Australia are bringing in stricter rules to help protect teens online.