California jury says Meta, Google must pay in teen case Technology Mar 26, 2026

On March 25 a California jury ordered Meta and Google to pay $3 million in personal damages to Kaley, a 20-year-old who said spending too much time on Instagram and YouTube led to feelings of body dysmorphia and thoughts of self-harm.

What's new here? The case focused on addictive platform features, like endless scrolling and autoplay videos, not just what people post.