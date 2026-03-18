How scientists are using bacteria to attack cancer from within

Bacterial innovation

The study was published in PLOS Biology

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS Biology, focused on a specific strain of E. coli known as E. coli Nissle 1917 (EcN). This strain was first isolated from the feces of a healthy soldier during World War I and has since been used to treat gastrointestinal diseases such as diarrhea. Now, scientists are looking at it as a potential carrier for delivering cancer treatments directly into tumors.