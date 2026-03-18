How scientists are using bacteria to attack cancer from within
What's the story
Scientists from Shandong University in China have genetically modified a strain of Escherichia coli (E. coli) to fight breast cancer from within. The innovative approach, tested on mice, involves the modified bacteria colonizing tumor cells and synthesizing/delivering an existing cancer drug directly inside them. This could potentially cut down the toxic side effects associated with conventional chemotherapy treatments.
Bacterial innovation
The study was published in PLOS Biology
The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS Biology, focused on a specific strain of E. coli known as E. coli Nissle 1917 (EcN). This strain was first isolated from the feces of a healthy soldier during World War I and has since been used to treat gastrointestinal diseases such as diarrhea. Now, scientists are looking at it as a potential carrier for delivering cancer treatments directly into tumors.
Bacterial therapy
Engineered EcN enables drug biosynthesis and precise delivery
The Chinese research team found that the probiotic strain EcN could accumulate and proliferate within solid tumors. They described it as a highly promising live vector for application in bacterial cancer therapy. The researchers also highlighted that their "engineered EcN enables drug biosynthesis and precise delivery, offering powerful anticancer activity." This opens up new possibilities for targeted cancer treatments in the future.