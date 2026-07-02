Can an app turn off nearby e-rickshaws? Here's the truth

Security issue

App can be used to shut down vehicles

The growing concern isn't about the app itself, but its alleged misuse. Some low-cost lithium battery packs used in certain Indian e-rickshaws come with Bluetooth-enabled BMS units that are poorly protected or not password-protected at all. If such a battery is unsecured, anyone within Bluetooth range (10 to 15 meters) can connect to it and disable its discharge function, thereby cutting off power to the motor and bringing the vehicle to a halt.