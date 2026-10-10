Candidate answers AI recruiter with 'zibo' and 'shima' made-up words
Technology
A job interview took a strange turn when a candidate replied to an AI recruiter's questions with made-up words like "zibo" and "shima" instead of real answers.
The awkward exchange, shared online by The Dreadful Studio, quickly caught people's attention for just how offbeat it was.
Virtual recruiter Sarah calls candidate unqualified
The virtual recruiter, Sarah, tried to keep things on track but finally told the candidate he was "completely unqualified."
The incident has sparked discussion about whether AI is really ready for tricky situations in hiring.
Some users questioned if bots should be making these calls at all, while others thought Sarah handled the weirdness pretty well.