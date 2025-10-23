Catalog of galaxy clusters reveals secrets of dark energy, matter

This catalog is a big step forward for cosmology

This new catalog, published in September 2025, backs up the leading Lambda-Cold Dark Matter model (the one most scientists use to explain what's going on out there).

It also helps tackle some big questions—like the "S8 tension," where different ways of measuring the universe don't always agree.

All this sets up future discoveries as new observatories come online, giving us more tools to unravel how our universe is evolving.