Satellite with NVIDIA's H100 GPU to launch in November

Starcloud-1 will run real-time AI tasks like processing Earth images and testing Google's Gemma language model. The H100 chip, known for its high memory capacity and bandwidth, is powered by solar panels and cooled by the vacuum of space—no fans needed.

Future satellites could use even faster GPUs

Starcloud says putting data centers in orbit could slash energy costs and CO2 emissions by up to 10 times compared to ground-based ones.

If it works out, this could totally change how we handle big computing jobs over the next decade.

And with future satellites possibly using even faster NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, things could get even more interesting.