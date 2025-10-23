How chaotic were the universe's 1st galaxies? Find out here

Research team plans to study composition of early galaxies next

Lola Danhaive and her team at the University of Cambridge's Kavli Institute for Cosmology checked out over 250 early galaxies with JWST's infrared tech.

They spotted "messy kinematics"—basically, these galaxies didn't spin smoothly but were full of gas and forming stars at a crazy pace.

Over time, these unstable starburst systems settled into more organized shapes.

Next up: researchers plan to dig into what these early galaxies were made of to figure out why some changed faster than others.