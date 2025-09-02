Indian start-up completes second drop test of space cargo capsule

Indian space start-up Catalyx Space has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting the second drop test of its innovative REX capsule. The test was conducted from an altitude of 14,000 feet (about 4,270 meters) to evaluate the effectiveness of the parachute recovery system. The REX capsule is being developed as an orbital re-entry system specifically designed to carry customer payloads in orbit and safely return them to Earth's surface.

Capsule specifications Capsule built to withstand extreme heat of atmospheric re-entry The REX capsule has a blunt body design and is built to fly with an ablative thermal protection system (TPS). This system can withstand the extreme heat of atmospheric re-entry. The main objective of this mission was to validate the Recovery and Entry-Descent-Landing (EDL) subsystems under real-world conditions.

Testing strategy Test protocol involved strapping full EDL system to a skydiver To simulate worst-case scenarios, engineers intentionally destabilized the capsule to observe drogue chute deployment and apex separation when conventional dynamics don't apply. As part of the test protocol, Catalyx strapped the full EDL system to a skydiver for preliminary trials. This demonstrated that the capsule's onboard computer (OBC), sensors, and real-time communications can function as planned even under highly dynamic circumstances.

Future prospects Aim is to democratize access to low-cost orbital returns Catalyx Space aims to democratize access to low-cost orbital returns for scientific, commercial, and technology payloads. This would provide experiments and hardware an alternative to expensive, large satellites or the limited pathways to established orbital stations. The start-up has also set up a satellite manufacturing unit in Gujarat as part of its plan to ramp up deployment and serve a global customer base.