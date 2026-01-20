CERT-In warns TP-Link Archer router users: Update now to stay safe
Technology
Heads up if you use a TP-Link Archer router—India's cyber security team (CERT-In) just flagged some serious flaws that could let hackers delete your files or knock your internet offline.
The alert affects Archer BE400 V1 and AXE75 v1.6 models running older firmware.
What's the risk, and what should you do?
These issues come from weak spots in the routers' wireless module, making it easier for attackers to mess with your files or disrupt your Wi-Fi.
Since these routers are popular at home and work, the impact could be big.
CERT-In says: update your router firmware right away, turn off remote management if you don't need it, and stick to good security habits to keep things safe.