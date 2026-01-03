CES2026: Birdfy launches 360-degree smart bird feeder with AI-powered cameras

Birdfy has unveiled two innovative products, the Birdfy Feeder Vista and the Birdfy Hum Bloom. The new additions to its line of camera-equipped accessories for birdwatching are designed to enhance your experience. The Birdfy Feeder Vista is a unique pole-based camera that offers a bottom-up feeding system and two cameras capable of capturing 14MP panoramic images and recording 6K HD video.

Product features Birdfy Feeder Vista: A closer look The Birdfy Feeder Vista comes with an air pump that transfers seeds from a sealed lower container to the feeding tray, eliminating any obstruction for the camera. Users can choose between a 360-degree view and a traditional wide-angle perspective. The AI-powered device identifies visiting birds and offers 120-fps slow-motion videos of their landings and flights.

Specialized design Birdfy Hum Bloom: A feeder for hummingbirds Along with the Vista, Birdfy also launched the Hum Bloom, a feeder specifically designed for hummingbirds. The device can take 8MP images or 120-fps slow-motion videos without obstructing the camera's view. A flower-shaped nectar bulb delivers nectar in a familiar shape to birds while sensors track nectar levels and alert when refills are needed.