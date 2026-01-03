#CES2026: Birdfy launches 360-degree smart bird feeder with AI-powered cameras
What's the story
Birdfy has unveiled two innovative products, the Birdfy Feeder Vista and the Birdfy Hum Bloom. The new additions to its line of camera-equipped accessories for birdwatching are designed to enhance your experience. The Birdfy Feeder Vista is a unique pole-based camera that offers a bottom-up feeding system and two cameras capable of capturing 14MP panoramic images and recording 6K HD video.
Product features
Birdfy Feeder Vista: A closer look
The Birdfy Feeder Vista comes with an air pump that transfers seeds from a sealed lower container to the feeding tray, eliminating any obstruction for the camera. Users can choose between a 360-degree view and a traditional wide-angle perspective. The AI-powered device identifies visiting birds and offers 120-fps slow-motion videos of their landings and flights.
Specialized design
Birdfy Hum Bloom: A feeder for hummingbirds
Along with the Vista, Birdfy also launched the Hum Bloom, a feeder specifically designed for hummingbirds. The device can take 8MP images or 120-fps slow-motion videos without obstructing the camera's view. A flower-shaped nectar bulb delivers nectar in a familiar shape to birds while sensors track nectar levels and alert when refills are needed.
Advanced technology
AI-powered features and durable design
The Birdfy Feeder Vista uses an LLM-powered AI that employs contextual understanding and biological reasoning to identify birds more accurately. The feeder's air pump feeding system controls feed speed and portion size, reducing waste while promoting healthier feeding habits. It also comes with an antibacterial seed container to minimize contamination and reduce refill frequency.