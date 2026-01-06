HP's new keyboard packs a full PC inside

HP has unveiled its latest innovation, the Eliteboard G1a, at CES 2026. The device is not just an ordinary office keyboard but a mini desktop computer in disguise. It comes with an AMD Ryzen AI 300-series chip, stereo speakers, RAM, storage space, and ports—everything that makes up a full-fledged computer. All you need to do is plug this keyboard into a monitor (up to dual 4K displays), turn on the included and pre-paired Bluetooth mouse and you're good to go.

Design and functionality Eliteboard G1a: A unique blend of keyboard and computer The Eliteboard G1a is a standard QWERTY keyboard (with number pad) that integrates an entire Windows PC into its design. This includes the powerful AMD Ryzen CPU, storage, memory, and speakers. The device also features two USB-C ports for connecting additional accessories or power. There is even a version with a built-in battery for added convenience.

Target audience Eliteboard G1a: A practical solution for business environments HP is targeting the Eliteboard G1a at business environments where it could be handy to take your entire PC to another workstation while just carrying around a compact keyboard that plugs into the next monitor. The device can also be customized with a fingerprint sensor and user-replaceable 35Wh battery for an estimated 3.5 hours of battery life. It can also be outfitted with up to 2TB of storage and 64GB of DDR5 RAM across its dual SODIMM slots.

Performance potential Eliteboard G1a: A blend of power and portability The Eliteboard G1a comes with AMD Krackan Point processor options ranging from a Ryzen AI 5 350 to a Ryzen AI 7 370 Pro. While it may not outperform traditional desktops or small form factor PCs, these processors should be more than capable for office work and productivity apps. The device weighs around 726gm and features a key travel of just 2mm, making it highly portable.