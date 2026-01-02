Samsung updates its portable projector with more brightness, AI features
What's the story
Samsung has unveiled its latest Freestyle portable projector, the Freestyle+, ahead of this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The new model boasts a whopping 430 ISO lumens brightness, double that of its predecessor. It also comes with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screen optimization features for an enhanced viewing experience. The Freestyle+ retains the unique 180-degree rotation and 360-degree audio capabilities of previous models.
Tech upgrade
AI OptiScreen: A leap in screen optimization
The Freestyle+ takes screen optimization to another level with its AI OptiScreen feature. It offers 3D auto keystone correction for uneven surfaces, real-time focus adjustment when moved, automatic screen fit for compatible accessories, and wall calibration to minimize visual distractions. The projector also supports the company's Vision AI Companion technology.
Enhanced connectivity
Freestyle+ offers Q-Symphony support
The Freestyle+ also comes with Q-Symphony support, enabling it to work seamlessly with select Samsung soundbars. This feature further enhances the audio experience of the projector, making it a more versatile option for users looking for high-quality visuals and sound in a portable package. Samsung has not revealed much about the specs or pricing of this new model but plans to showcase it at CES 2026.