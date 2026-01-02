Samsung updates its portable projector with more brightness, AI features

The Freestyle+ takes screen optimization to another level with its AI OptiScreen feature. It offers 3D auto keystone correction for uneven surfaces, real-time focus adjustment when moved, automatic screen fit for compatible accessories, and wall calibration to minimize visual distractions. The projector also supports the company's Vision AI Companion technology.

Enhanced connectivity

Freestyle+ offers Q-Symphony support

The Freestyle+ also comes with Q-Symphony support, enabling it to work seamlessly with select Samsung soundbars. This feature further enhances the audio experience of the projector, making it a more versatile option for users looking for high-quality visuals and sound in a portable package. Samsung has not revealed much about the specs or pricing of this new model but plans to showcase it at CES 2026.