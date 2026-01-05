CES 2026: Samsung unveils world's first 130-inch Micro RGB TV

Samsung has unveiled the world's first 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H model) at CES 2026. The new model is Samsung's largest Micro RGB display yet and comes with a bold new design direction for ultra-premium displays. "Micro RGB represents the peak of our picture quality innovation, and the new 130-inch model takes that vision even further," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Innovative aesthetics A design that redefines television The Micro RGB TV's 130-inch screen is designed to look more like an expansive window than a traditional television. It features the Timeless Frame, an upgraded version of Samsung's 2013 Timeless Gallery design. The frame is inspired by grand architectural windows and gives the ultra-large screen a floating effect within its borders.

Tech specs Advanced technology for an immersive viewing experience The 130-inch Micro RGB model comes with Samsung's most advanced Micro RGB technologies yet. It is powered by the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Color Booster Pro, and Micro RGB HDR Pro. These features use AI to enhance dull tones and refine contrast, providing vivid color and subtle detail in both bright and dark scenes. The display also supports HDR10+ ADVANCED1 and Eclipsa Audio for improved picture and sound quality.