CES 2026: This period pad doubles as at-home hormone test

Health tech start-up Vivoo has unveiled FlowPad, a revolutionary menstrual pad that doubles as an at-home hormone test. The innovative product, announced at CES 2026, is priced at $4-$5 and helps users measure their follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) levels. You can either check the results directly on the pad or capture its image using the Vivoo app for detailed insights.

Product development FlowPad's evolution and functionality Vivoo CEO Miray Tayfun revealed that the company started with a vaginal pH tracking liner that changed color with vaginal discharge. The product has now evolved into a period pad containing microfluidic channels to capture blood. A window under the pad shows FSH levels, making it easy for users to track their hormone levels during menstruation.

Technical innovation Overcoming challenges in blood-based testing One of the main challenges in blood-based at-home tests is that blood dries quickly. To solve this problem, Vivoo has developed a two-layer pad. The first layer, called the "capillary capture layer," draws in blood and filters out particulates. The second layer, or "biomarker reaction layer," contains stabilized reagents that interact with the blood to detect FSH levels.

Health implications FlowPad's potential impact on women's health High levels of FSH can indicate lower ovarian reserves, fertility issues, or conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The main goal of Vivoo is to keep the cost of a single hygienic pad under $5. Tayfun said they were aware of how expensive sanitary products can be and wanted to make this innovative solution affordable for all menstruating people.