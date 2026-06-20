Chandra X-ray data show flickering supernova remnants in Messier 83

Flickering linked to high-mass X-ray binaries

So, what's causing all this action?

Researchers think these remnants could be hiding high-mass X-ray binaries (basically, systems where a black hole or neutron star is stealing material from a large companion star and giving off strong, unpredictable X-rays).

These variable spots are hanging out where there are many massive stars, which backs up the theory.

This discovery gives scientists a fresh look at how galaxies and their wildest objects evolve over time.