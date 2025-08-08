Next Article
ChatGPT can now be your personal listener, nerd, or robot
OpenAI just dropped a big ChatGPT update, letting you pick from fresh personalities like Cynic, Robot, Listener, or Nerd—so your chats can be more sarcastic, concise, or just geekier if you want.
You can also change chat colors now (with some options for paid users only), making things feel a bit more your style.
Other notable changes in the update
ChatGPT now connects more smoothly with Gmail, Google Calendar, and Contacts—Pro users get this starting next week.
The Advanced Voice Mode also got smarter at picking up how you speak and is open to everyone (with higher limits for paid folks).
Heads up: the old Standard Voice Mode will disappear in 30 days.