Tesla shuts Dojo supercomputer project, Peter Bannon leaves company

20 key folks from the Dojo team have left

About 20 key folks from the Dojo team—like former lead Ganesh Venkataramanan—have left to start an AI company called DensityAI.

It's a reminder that in tech, people often spin out of big companies to chase fresh ideas.

Even with Dojo gone, Tesla isn't slowing down: they rolled out a limited robotaxi service this June and are pushing ahead with new AI chips made at TSMC to keep their self-driving and robotics projects moving forward.