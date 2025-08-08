Tesla shuts Dojo supercomputer project, Peter Bannon leaves company
Tesla just pulled the plug on its ambitious Dojo supercomputer project—the one meant to power their self-driving dreams.
Instead, they're doubling down on their Cortex supercluster and teaming up with big names like NVIDIA, AMD, and Samsung.
The move also saw Peter Bannon, who led Dojo, leave Tesla while other team members got new roles inside Tesla.
20 key folks from the Dojo team have left
About 20 key folks from the Dojo team—like former lead Ganesh Venkataramanan—have left to start an AI company called DensityAI.
It's a reminder that in tech, people often spin out of big companies to chase fresh ideas.
Even with Dojo gone, Tesla isn't slowing down: they rolled out a limited robotaxi service this June and are pushing ahead with new AI chips made at TSMC to keep their self-driving and robotics projects moving forward.