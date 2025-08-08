Next Article
Old asthma drug could prevent life-threatening food allergies
A new study in Science suggests that zileuton, a medication usually used for asthma, could actually help stop life-threatening food allergies before they start.
Researchers uncovered a previously unknown gut pathway tied to allergic reactions, opening the door for old medicines to tackle new problems.
Potential shift in allergy treatment approach
When scientists tested zileuton on mice with peanut allergies, it blocked allergic reactions in 95% of cases by targeting leukotrienes, which are regulated by a gene called DPEP1.
Now, clinical trials are underway to see if this asthma drug could become a game-changer for people with severe food allergies—possibly shifting treatment from emergency fixes to real prevention.