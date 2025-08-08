Next Article
Why Starlink's satellite internet in India is a big deal
Elon Musk's Starlink can finally offer satellite internet in India—but there's a big rule: all user data and network traffic must be stored within the country, with zero copies on foreign servers.
To make this work, Starlink will build its own ground stations in India so no Indian user traffic leaves the country.
What's the bigger picture?
This move is huge for digital privacy and India's control over its own data. Local storage means sensitive info stays protected from outside access—a win for digital sovereignty.
Plus, with Starlink joining Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SES JV, faster internet could soon reach even remote areas, creating new tech jobs and raising the bar for future satellite providers like Amazon Kuiper.