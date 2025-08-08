Next Article
Is interstellar object 31/ATLAS an alien probe? NASA urged to investigate
A newly spotted interstellar object called 31/ATLAS, discovered in July 2025, has caught the attention of Harvard's Dr. Avi Loeb.
He suggests it could be more than just a comet—maybe even an alien probe—because it has a strange glow at its front, which isn't typical for comets.
Congresswoman calls for Juno mission extension
What makes 31/ATLAS extra interesting is its planet-like path and how it keeps getting brighter as it heads toward the sun (with Earth on the other side this Halloween).
These odd features have led Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna to ask NASA to extend the Juno mission and investigate further.
The next few weeks should reveal more about what this mysterious visitor really is.