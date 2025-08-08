Microsoft integrates GPT-5 into Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot

What's new?

GPT-5's smart mode now automatically switches models to fit your task, so responses are quicker and more on point.

If you use Microsoft 365 Copilot, expect smoother chats—even with tricky questions. The best part? Everyone gets access to GPT-5 for free on Copilot, with special versions designed for logical thinking and better code quality.

Developers using GitHub Copilot or Azure AI Foundry also get upgraded coding help and smarter task matching—making life a bit easier all around.