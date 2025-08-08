GPT-5 release makes India OpenAI's biggest market
India is about to become OpenAI's biggest audience, beating out the US, thanks to the new GPT-5 release.
Announced by CEO Sam Altman, this update brings support for 12 Indian languages—so way more people across India can use ChatGPT for everything from studying to running businesses.
Right now, there are over 700 million weekly users worldwide, and India is a significant and rapidly growing market for OpenAI.
GPT-5's local language support, partnerships to boost AI adoption
GPT-5 is OpenAI's most advanced model yet and really levels up when it comes to understanding different languages—especially those spoken in India.
To make things even smoother, OpenAI is teaming up with local partners.
While Indian tech teams are working on their own AI tools, experts say GPT-5's features and head start mean it'll keep leading the way for now and push AI adoption in India even further.