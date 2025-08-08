NASA plans to send nuclear reactor to Moon by 2030
NASA is aiming to send a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor to the Moon by 2030, hoping to keep future lunar bases running even during the Moon's two-week-long nights.
The focus is on the south pole, where water-ice could help support astronauts and fuel production.
Lunar south pole's ice potential draws global attention
The lunar south pole holds valuable ice, making it prime real estate for long-term missions.
Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy highlighted its importance as China and Russia are also eyeing this area for their own nuclear-powered base.
Whoever gets there first could shape how future missions play out.
Funding and timeline challenges for NASA
NASA needs to move fast—appointing a project lead within a month and seeking industry proposals in two.
They've budgeted $350 million in 2026 (rising to $500 million in 2027) for fission power, but tight funding could still slow things down before their ambitious 2030 launch goal.