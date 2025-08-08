Skywatchers will get a rare view of Jupiter's moons tomorrow
Mark your calendars for August 8, 2025: Jupiter's four biggest moons will line up in the early morning sky, right near the Gemini constellation.
These Galilean moons—Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto—will be lined up from closest (Europa) to farthest (Callisto) from Jupiter.
How to best see the celestial show
If you're in the US, look up about two hours before sunrise on August 8.
Venus will be shining just above Jupiter as an extra bonus.
Grab some 8x42 binoculars to catch all four moons lined up around the planet—or use a small telescope if you want a closer look at Jupiter's cloud bands and details on its moons.
Why are these moons so interesting?
Callisto might have a salty ocean hidden beneath its icy shell.
NASA's Juno probe has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, sending back loads of discoveries.
And keep an eye out: NASA's Europa Clipper and Europe's JUICE missions are both set to explore these mysterious worlds even further in the next decade.