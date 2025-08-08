OpenAI's Altman slams chart showing GPT-5's 'coding deception' rate Technology Aug 08, 2025

At the GPT-5 launch, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman openly criticized a confusing chart that made GPT-5's "coding deception" rate look lower than it actually was.

The graph showed 50.0% for GPT-5, but its bar was oddly smaller than an older model's 47.4%, leaving people scratching their heads.

Altman called it a "mega chart screwup," and an OpenAI team member apologized for what they described as an "unintentional chart crime."