India to build its largest supercomputer on indigenous Rudra servers
India is about to roll out its largest supercomputer yet, running on the country's first-ever indigenous 'Rudra' servers.
Announced by S Krishnan from the Ministry of Electronics and IT, this project brings together electronics manufacturers nationwide to push India's tech game forward.
Rudra servers to boost India's tech game
These Rudra servers aren't just for supercomputers—they'll also support sectors like defense.
Designed by C-DAC as part of the National Supercomputing Mission, they mark a big step in making India more self-reliant in technology.
Plus, with digital infrastructure booming, expect more jobs and innovation as data centers expand across the country.