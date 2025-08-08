Meta's new VR headset can pass the 'visual Turing Test'

Tiramisu packs 3 times the contrast and is 14 times

Tiramisu packs three times the contrast and is 14 times brighter than Meta Quest 3, with over triple the detail clarity.

But all this tech comes with trade-offs: it's pretty bulky and its field of view is much smaller than what your eyes naturally see.

For now, it's more of an experimental leap than something you'll find in stores soon—glass lenses make it heavy and expensive—but it shows how far Meta wants to take VR realism.