Meta's new VR headset can pass the 'visual Turing Test'
Meta just revealed Tiramisu, a new VR headset prototype designed to make virtual worlds look as real as what you see with your own eyes.
The big goal? Pass the "visual Turing Test," which means tricking your brain into thinking digital images are actually real life.
Announced on Friday, August 8, 2025, this is Meta's latest push to make VR feel truly immersive.
Tiramisu packs three times the contrast and is 14 times brighter than Meta Quest 3, with over triple the detail clarity.
But all this tech comes with trade-offs: it's pretty bulky and its field of view is much smaller than what your eyes naturally see.
For now, it's more of an experimental leap than something you'll find in stores soon—glass lenses make it heavy and expensive—but it shows how far Meta wants to take VR realism.