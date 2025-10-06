ChatGPT can now book your next vacation, design a graphic
OpenAI just made ChatGPT way more useful by adding Spotify, Figma, Coursera, Zillow, and Canva directly into your conversations.
Now you can make a playlist, design a graphic, check out online courses or real estate listings—all without leaving the chat or juggling different tabs.
How it works
Powered by something called Model Context Protocol (MCP), these new features let you interact with apps—like playing videos or logging in for personalized stuff—right inside ChatGPT.
The platform even suggests relevant apps as you chat. Plus, OpenAI says it will support ways for developers to monetize apps in the future, including through Instant Checkout.
A new era for app usage
Before this update in 2025, using third-party apps meant leaving your conversation behind.
Now everything happens in one place—making things smoother for users and giving app creators a bigger audience inside ChatGPT.