ChatGPT can now handle mental health crises better Technology Aug 30, 2025

OpenAI has dropped some important updates for ChatGPT this week, aiming to make it more supportive when users are going through tough or sensitive moments.

These changes follow a recent lawsuit about how the chatbot handled distressing chats.

Now, ChatGPT is better at responding to users in crisis, moderating risky content, and even making it easier to connect with emergency help.

OpenAI also plans to give parents more insight into how their kids use the chatbot.