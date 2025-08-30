ChatGPT can now handle mental health crises better
OpenAI has dropped some important updates for ChatGPT this week, aiming to make it more supportive when users are going through tough or sensitive moments.
These changes follow a recent lawsuit about how the chatbot handled distressing chats.
Now, ChatGPT is better at responding to users in crisis, moderating risky content, and even making it easier to connect with emergency help.
OpenAI also plans to give parents more insight into how their kids use the chatbot.
ChatGPT can now handle mental health crises better
The update brings stronger safety features—like smarter content blocking and a one-tap link to emergency services if things get serious.
OpenAI is exploring ways to connect people with certified therapists. Thanks to the new GPT-5 model, ChatGPT is now over 25% better at handling mental health emergencies.
The bot uses "safe completions" so advice stays helpful but avoids risky details, and OpenAI says they're committed to keeping user interactions as safe and supportive as possible.