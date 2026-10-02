ChatGPT can now show how clothes look on you
What's the story
OpenAI has launched two new shopping features for its AI assistant, ChatGPT. The updates include a virtual try-on feature for clothing and accessories, and a favoriting function to save products for later. The new features are powered by the recently launched ChatGPT Images 2.5 model, which offers more natural lighting and richer textures in generated images.
User experience
How the virtual try-on feature works
The virtual try-on feature lets ChatGPT users upload a selfie or full-body photo to see how a piece of clothing or accessory would look on them.
The option will show up as a new "Try On" button in ChatGPT's shopping results.
You can also upload an image of an item, like a web screenshot, and ask ChatGPT to generate a try-on image.
Product saving
What is the 'Favorites' feature?
The second new feature, dubbed "Favorites," lets you save discovered products to an in-app Library for later viewing.
OpenAI says saved items will be displayed alongside your try-on images, integrating both tools into a single in-app experience.
The company also notes that ChatGPT can help with other shopping-related tasks such as finding pieces needed to complete a desired look or identifying buyable items from celebrity outfits.
Image policy
OpenAI's warning about image uploads
OpenAI has warned users to be careful about the images they upload. By default, images uploaded from a personal account can be used for training unless you opt out.
The company is rolling out these new features globally to all ChatGPT users, marking another step in its ongoing efforts to improve online shopping experiences with AI technology.