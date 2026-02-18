ChatGPT Edu to roll out in IITs, IIMs, AIIMS
OpenAI is partnering with top Indian institutes like IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, and AIIMS New Delhi to make AI learning more accessible.
With ChatGPT Edu rolling out across these campuses, over one lakh students and staff will get hands-on experience and training in AI tools.
OpenAI's ambitious plan for India
OpenAI plans to distribute about half a million (500,000) ChatGPT licenses and training to educators and students across India.
Plus, there are plans for hackathons, special programs in engineering, management, and medicine, and even dedicated funding for long-term research at IIT Madras—all aimed at helping young people use AI in real-world ways.
What it means for students and teachers
If you're a student or teacher in India, this could mean easier access to cutting-edge tech skills—at participating institutions and programs.
It's a big step toward making AI part of everyday learning (and maybe your future career).