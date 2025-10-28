ChatGPT Go will be free for a year in India

How to get ChatGPT Go for free?

Normally priced at ₹399 per month, ChatGPT Go will be free for new users for 12 months, and existing users might get a shot too.

The exact steps to sign up will be posted soon on the official ChatGPT site.

This move follows other cool AI deals in India, like Google's Gemini AI Pro for students and Perplexity's Airtel partnership.