ChatGPT Go will be free for a year in India
Technology
Starting November 4, 2025, OpenAI is offering Indian users a full year of ChatGPT Go—totally free.
This special launch is ahead of India's first DevDay Exchange and aims to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI.
ChatGPT Go first arrived in India back in August and is now available in over 90 countries, giving users a budget-friendly alternative to ChatGPT Plus.
How to get ChatGPT Go for free?
Normally priced at ₹399 per month, ChatGPT Go will be free for new users for 12 months, and existing users might get a shot too.
The exact steps to sign up will be posted soon on the official ChatGPT site.
This move follows other cool AI deals in India, like Google's Gemini AI Pro for students and Perplexity's Airtel partnership.