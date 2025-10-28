Next Article
ChatGPT now has a dedicated 'AI for Students's section
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out "Chats for Students in India," a fresh collection of 56 AI prompts crafted by students from colleges like IIT Madras and MAHE Manipal.
The goal? To show how Indian students are using AI to prep for exams, plan projects, and handle campus life.
You can open any prompt directly in ChatGPT
You can open any prompt directly in ChatGPT to get help with things like making study schedules, practicing quiz questions, or even exploring career paths.
Plus, you can upload your own notes or syllabi to make the responses fit your needs.
AI should be a helpful tool
OpenAI is also reminding students that AI should be a helpful tool—not a shortcut around thinking for yourself.
The idea is to make studying easier while still encouraging real learning and responsibility.