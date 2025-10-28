WhatsApp will let you manage storage for each chat individually

WhatsApp is gearing up to launch a new feature that will allow users to manage the storage space of individual chats on their devices. The update was spotted in a recent beta version of the app and adds a "Manage Storage" option directly within the chat info screen. The feature was first reported by WABetaInfo and is currently available for some beta testers.

Storage breakdown How the feature will work The new feature will provide users with a detailed view of how much space a particular chat takes up. It will include a gallery-style view displaying images, videos, documents, and other files shared in that conversation. This per-chat storage management tool is similar to WhatsApp's existing storage settings but provides a more focused approach to identify storage-heavy chats without going through files from all conversations.

Enhanced functionality The feature will help users manage device storage better The upcoming feature will provide a complete breakdown of storage usage, helping users decide which files or chats to delete when their storage is running low. This update will be especially useful for those who often share large media files like videos or high-resolution photos in personal or group chats. It gives users a clearer picture of which chats are consuming the most space and allows them to manage content more efficiently.