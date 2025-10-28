Samsung's first-ever triple-folding smartphone, Galaxy Z TriFold, unveiled

Samsung has displayed its first-ever triple-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. The innovative device was showcased at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in South Korea. The company displayed the phone in two states at the event: one in its folded state and another fully unfolded. The latter form-factor presented a large tablet-like display with a punch hole on the right side for selfie camera.

Design details Device has inner display measuring around 10-inch The inner display of the Galaxy Z TriFold is said to be 10-inch in size. When folded, it sports a more conventional outer display like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with a punch hole. This panel is expected to be around 6.5-inch in size. Early images suggest that the bezels on this inner display are thicker than those on Samsung's other foldables.

Folding mechanism Design of device sets it apart from Huawei's Mate XTs The Galaxy Z TriFold has an inward folding display, with both sides folding toward the center. This prevents sensitive parts of the panel from being exposed to external elements. To maximize battery capacity, Samsung is likely to use three compartments for the battery, one for each section of the device. This design approach sets it apart from Huawei's Mate XTs.

Tech specs Device expected to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset The Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to come with a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 200MP primary sensor. The other two sensors are likely to be an ultra-wide and telephoto lens. Under the hood, the device is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering top-notch performance for its users.