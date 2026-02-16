ChatGPT has 100M  weekly active users in India: Sam Altman

OpenAI 's CEO Sam Altman has revealed that India is one of the company's largest markets, with a whopping 100 million weekly active ChatGPT users. The announcement was made ahead of the government-hosted AI summit in New Delhi. Altman highlighted India's growing significance in OpenAI's global strategy and its second-largest user base after the US.

User base expansion Rapid growth of ChatGPT's user base Altman noted that ChatGPT has seen a massive increase in its user base, with 800 million weekly active users as of October 2025. The number is said to be nearing 900 million now. He also highlighted the role of students in this growth, saying India has the largest number of student users for ChatGPT globally.

Market adaptation OpenAI's strategies for the Indian market Altman also spoke about OpenAI's strategies for the Indian market. The company opened a New Delhi office in August 2025 and has tailored its approach for India's price-sensitive market. This includes launching a sub-$5 ChatGPT Go tier, which was later made free for a year for Indian users.

Future vision India's role in AI adoption Altman emphasized India's potential to shape how democratic AI is adopted at scale. He said, "With its focus on access, practical AI literacy, and the infrastructure that supports widespread adoption, India is well positioned to broaden who benefits from the technology." However, he also warned that uneven access and adoption could concentrate AI's economic gains in too few hands.

