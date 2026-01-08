ChatGPT losing ground to Gemini: Check market share in January

OpenAI's ChatGPT is losing its market share to Google's Gemini , a new report from SimilarWeb has revealed. The data shows that ChatGPT's market share has dropped to 64.5% in January 2026, down from a whopping 86% in January 2025. This indicates a decline of more than 20% over the past year. Meanwhile, Gemini has managed to capture 21.5% of the market during the same period.

Market shift Other AI platforms also gaining traction The SimilarWeb report also highlights the rise of other AI platforms. Grok has crossed the 3% market share mark and is closing in on DeepSeek at 3.7% market share. Perplexity and Claude are both holding steady at around 2% each. Microsoft's Copilot trails with a 1.1% market share in January 2026, showing little change over the past 12 months.

User engagement ChatGPT's traffic drops amid Gemini's steady growth SimilarWeb's data shows a significant drop in ChatGPT's traffic. The platform's average daily visits have fallen by 22% in the last six weeks, from around 203 million to about 158 million. Meanwhile, Gemini has remained stable with an average of 55-60 million daily visits during the same period. This indicates that while OpenAI is losing users, Google is holding on to its existing ones.

Strategic advantage Google's distribution strength boosts Gemini's usage Industry experts attribute Google's distribution strength as a major reason behind Gemini's steady usage. Jaspreet Bindra, cofounder of AI & Beyond, said "Google does not necessarily need to out-innovate the competition, but needs to out-distribute it." He added that "distribution is becoming a core moat in the consumer AI race," highlighting how reach across search, operating systems, email and productivity tools can make up for technical shortcomings.