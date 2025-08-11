Next Article
ChatGPT restores GPT-4o after users complained about being forced onto GPT-5
OpenAI has restored the GPT-4o model for ChatGPT Plus users after many spoke out against being forced onto GPT-5.
Users missed the "more human" feel of GPT-4o and were frustrated by losing the option to pick their preferred AI.
The switch happened suddenly as OpenAI tried to address performance issues with GPT-5.
GPT-4o will stick around until people keep using it
After a wave of complaints on Reddit and OpenAI forums, CEO Sam Altman confirmed that Plus users can now switch between GPT-4o and GPT-5 in app settings.
He admitted there were early hiccups with GPT-5's performance but said interventions are being made to improve the decision boundary.
Whether GPT-4o sticks around will depend on how many people keep using it.