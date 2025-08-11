ChatGPT restores GPT-4o after users complained about being forced onto GPT-5

GPT-4o will stick around until people keep using it

After a wave of complaints on Reddit and OpenAI forums, CEO Sam Altman confirmed that Plus users can now switch between GPT-4o and GPT-5 in app settings.

He admitted there were early hiccups with GPT-5's performance but said interventions are being made to improve the decision boundary.

Whether GPT-4o sticks around will depend on how many people keep using it.