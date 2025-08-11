This AI tool makes videos from just a sentence

OpenArt, started by ex-Google folks in 2022, just launched One-Click Story—a tool that turns your sentence, script, or song into a 60-second video with a real storyline. It's in open beta and offers three easy templates: Character Vlog, Music Video, and Explainer.

It uses over 50 AI models to create scenes One-Click Story uses over 50 AI models to build animated scenes that match your prompts or lyrics.

You can upload your own characters or music and tweak scenes using a simple storyboard editor.

Plans start at $14/month for 4,000 credits to make multiple videos or images.

OpenArt has raised $5 million so far and expects to hit over $20 million in yearly revenue.

Their focus is on making stories look and feel coherent—though sometimes their AI lets copyrighted characters slip through, which they're working on with rights holders.