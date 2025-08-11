This AI tool makes videos from just a sentence
OpenArt, started by ex-Google folks in 2022, just launched One-Click Story—a tool that turns your sentence, script, or song into a 60-second video with a real storyline.
It's in open beta and offers three easy templates: Character Vlog, Music Video, and Explainer.
One-Click Story uses over 50 AI models to build animated scenes that match your prompts or lyrics.
You can upload your own characters or music and tweak scenes using a simple storyboard editor.
Plans start at $14/month for 4,000 credits to make multiple videos or images.
OpenArt has raised $5 million so far and expects to hit over $20 million in yearly revenue.
Their focus is on making stories look and feel coherent—though sometimes their AI lets copyrighted characters slip through, which they're working on with rights holders.
Soon you'll be able to add multi-character interactions and use OpenArt on mobile.
The team wants to make creating cool videos even easier for everyone—from casual users to pros.