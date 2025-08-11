Next Article
Elon Musk's xAI launches Grok 4 for all users
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, just made its Grok 4 model available worldwide.
Now, even free users can try out Auto and Expert modes—previously, these were only for paid subscribers.
The announcement was made recently on X (formerly Twitter).
Grok 4 Heavy still limited to SuperGrok Heavy subscribers
While free access is expanding, top-tier features like Grok 4 Heavy are still reserved for SuperGrok Heavy subscribers.
Plus, the video creation tool (Grok Imagine) is only open to US users right now.
xAI also plans to start showing ads in Grok soon to help cover the high costs of running all those GPUs—a move Musk says is needed to keep things sustainable.