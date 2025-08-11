Elon Musk's xAI launches Grok 4 for all users

Grok 4 Heavy still limited to SuperGrok Heavy subscribers

While free access is expanding, top-tier features like Grok 4 Heavy are still reserved for SuperGrok Heavy subscribers.

Plus, the video creation tool (Grok Imagine) is only open to US users right now.

xAI also plans to start showing ads in Grok soon to help cover the high costs of running all those GPUs—a move Musk says is needed to keep things sustainable.