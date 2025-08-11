NASA, Google are training AI to treat astronauts in space

CMO-DA runs on Google Cloud's Vertex AI, taking in speech, text, and images to offer real-time medical advice. It's trained with space medicine know-how and tested on cases like ankle injuries and ear pain, scoring 74% to 88% accuracy in preliminary testing scenarios.

Potential earthly benefits

NASA wants to upgrade CMO-DA with data from medical devices and adapt it for life in microgravity.

Beyond space, this tech could help people in remote places here on Earth get better healthcare—even if there's no specialist around.