Microsoft sued for ending Windows 10 support

Klein's case highlights the dilemma for many users

Klein argues Microsoft is nudging everyone toward Windows 11, which only works on newer hardware with AI features like Copilot.

He's asking the court to keep free Windows 10 updates going until fewer people use it.

With about 43% of Windows PCs still running Windows 10—about 240 million devices—many users face tough choices: pay for extra security updates, upgrade their hardware, or switch systems entirely.

Klein also warns that dumping so many old computers could create a mountain of e-waste.

Microsoft hasn't responded yet, but this case could shape what happens next for millions still on Windows 10.